Yaya Toure: Manchester City star reveals he will NOT speak to other clubs in January

Yaya Toure insists he will not listen to offers as he focuses solely on Manchester City for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder is in the final six months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and is now free to start speaking to other clubs.

But, after winning back his place in the side following a dispute involving his agent earlier in the season, Toure does not want any other distractions.

The 33-year-old believes City can still win a third Premier League title this term despite falling seven points behind leaders Chelsea having played a game more.

Asked if he would speak to other clubs, Toure said: “No, I won’t do that. My focus (is) on City, the future is there because for now the league is not finished.

“Me and the guys are always focused. That’s the main point. I’m a footballer, I belong to the field. After that is difficult.

“Chelsea are in a good way but we are going to fight until the end, make it difficult.”

Toure has been linked with a transfer to Serie A champions Juventus, as well as with a big-money move to the lucrative Chinese Super League.