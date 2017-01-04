Raonic Makes Forbes' '30 Under 30' List

Milos Raonic has been named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” Sports list for 2017 for “breaking records and earning big money on and off the field”. The 26 year old is currently No. 3 in the Emirates ATP Rankings and achieved numerous career-best successes last season, including a semi-final showing at the ATP Finals in London. The Canadian’s sponsorship deals include New Balance and Rolex.

Raonic was chosen for the list by judges James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Nike’s Chairman Emeritus, Phil Knight, and Chairman & CEO of Wasserman Media Group, Casey Wasserman.





Will Raonic Challenge For No. 1 in 2017?

You May Also Like:

Other sports stars on the exclusive list include American gymnast Simone Biles, NBA Star Kyrie Irving and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

View Full List