Low-cost holiday guide: How to plan a well-deserved getaway on a budget

This new year, forego the stressful holiday non-sense and plan a well-deserved getaway that’s easy on your wallet.

Experts at booking website HolidayMe.com share their tips on planning a low cost holiday getaway.

1. Avoid currency exchange in airports:

Plan to exchange currencies in advance and do it on a date when the rates are low. There are reliable website that will inform you of the best going rates.

2. Purchase airport accessories at a supermarket:

Make sure to carry your travel accessories from home. If you purchase adaptor plugs, eye masks or travel cushions at airports, be prepared to pay inflated prices for them.

3. Carry a travel currency card:

Opt for a travel currency card to make your trip economical and hassle-free. Travel debit/credit cards calculate currency in dollars or euros and can be used swiftly during your stay without any added service charge.

4. Plan your own excursions:

You don’t necessarily have to enrol for tours and excursions. In places where hop on-hop off buses are available, you can easily plan your own day tour, cutting costs of tour packages.

5. Browse through several websites for hotels and flights:

While making reservations, surf the internet for offers. By becoming complacent with one website, you may be unaware of better deals other companies are offering.

6. Travel overnight:

This is an option for young enthusiastic travellers who can opt for train/bus journeys through the night. This way, you are saving on hotel expenditure. However, be sure your body will recover from all that travelling.

7. Use age, student and membership privileges:

All countries offer special discounts for students as well as senior citizens for numerous facilities like metro transport, bus passes, lunch meals and beverages. Be sure to carry your ID cards to avail the privileges.

8. Buy a local sim card:

Avoid sky-high international call rates by purchasing a local sim-card. Use a local number for all your calls and data services, too.

9. Be an accommodating commuter:

Walk, walk, and walk! This is not only the best way to explore a city, but also cuts down costs drastically. In case the city is not pedestrian friendly, you can opt for metro or bus passes which turn out to be pleasingly reasonable.

10. Tax Refunds Policy at Airports

Airports have a special section for tourists who can recover the tax they have paid on their expenses in the foreign country. Keep your shopping bills and food bills intact as you can get tax refund at the airport before you leave the country.