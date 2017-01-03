Cancer-hit boy, five, 'over-the-moon' after winning football gong

By -
0
6


A terminally-ill British boy was given a heartwarming boost after a ‘goal’ for his beloved Sunderland won a prestigious prize.

Bradley Lowery, seriously ill with cancer, scored a goal during his favourite team’s warm-up against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Now a campaign has succeeded in getting the five-year-old’s goal voted the best of the month in a contest for football television show Match of the Day.

Bradley’s mum took to Twitter to say her son was ‘over the moon’ with the accolade, which he shared with Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Eight goals from December were shortlisted by the BBC programme for a public vote, which Mkhitaryan won with 39.9 percent.

Bradley’s goal, which you can watch below, was not included in that selection but he was later announced as the joint-winner of the prize.

Bradley, from County Durham in the north-east of England, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma around Christmas four years ago.

Last year more than £700,000 (826,000 euros) was raised to pay for treatment in the USA.

Previous articleOman car leasing firm raises $25m from regional banks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY