Cancer-hit boy, five, 'over-the-moon' after winning football gong

A terminally-ill British boy was given a heartwarming boost after a ‘goal’ for his beloved Sunderland won a prestigious prize.

Bradley Lowery, seriously ill with cancer, scored a goal during his favourite team’s warm-up against Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Now a campaign has succeeded in getting the five-year-old’s goal voted the best of the month in a contest for football television show Match of the Day.

Bradley’s mum took to Twitter to say her son was ‘over the moon’ with the accolade, which he shared with Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Brad just woke up and watched #MOTD2 and found out he got #goalofthemonth he is over the moon thank you BBCMOTD</a> thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/SunderlandAFC"> SunderlandAFC — Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) January 2, 2017

Eight goals from December were shortlisted by the BBC programme for a public vote, which Mkhitaryan won with 39.9 percent.

Bradley’s goal, which you can watch below, was not included in that selection but he was later announced as the joint-winner of the prize.

Congratulations Bradley! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ftOKJJkLtG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 2, 2017

Bradley, from County Durham in the north-east of England, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma around Christmas four years ago.

Last year more than £700,000 (826,000 euros) was raised to pay for treatment in the USA.

He wasboosted over Christmas after he received more than a quarter-of-a-million cards from well-wishers across the globe.

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer found in nerve cells and commonly found in infants or young children.

It often starts in the abdomen, commonly in the adrenal glands or the nerve tissue at the rear, according to Cancer Research UK.

Photo gallery: Bradley Lowery

Hover over the photo and click the arrows to explore.