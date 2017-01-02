West Ham United news: Slaven Bilic claims 'totally unfair' refereeing decisions cost Hammers v Manchester United

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insisted two “totally unfair” decisions cost his team against Manchester United.

Sofiane Feghouli was controversially sent off by Mike Dean just 15 minutes into the Hammers’ 2-0 defeat after both he and United defender Phil Jones lunged into a 50-50 challenge, with Bilic even feeling the free-kick should have been given the other way.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s clinching goal, scored from an offside position, added insult to injury as United sealed the points.

And Bilic told Sky Sports after the game: “It was never a red card. The other way round was the more dangerous one.

“It was Jones – he got the ball but he went with the ‘scissors’. Feghouli very rarely makes a foul in the game and his foot was not high in the air.

“Phil made a meal of it, maybe because he went in a dangerous manner and to save himself.

“For me that was the crucial decision in the game, it was early and it put the game in a totally different perspective. That decision and the other one were totally unfair to us and totally wrong.

“It’s a big offside because the players are not sprinting. A lot of times we need slow motion, but the players were walking.”