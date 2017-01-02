Uganda: Makerere Finally Re-Opens, Warns Students Against Fees Strike

Photo: The Observer Makerere University students striking this week over the fees policy (file photo).

Kampala — As Makerere University re-opens today following a two-month closure, the administration has warned students against protesting the tuition fee deadline directing all students to pay up in two weeks or miss out on sitting their end of first semester exams.

While commenting on the re-opening of the university and last week’s students threat to protest over the new tuition policy, Prof Ddumba Ssentamu, the university vice chancellor, said the new policy is a government document whose formulation was overseen by the Prime Minister after consulting several stakeholders and whoever goes against it will face serious consequences.

“Paying tuition is mandatory, the policy isn’t mine, the prime minister chaired the meeting and everyone is aware of it. Members of Parliament, students, parents were consulted and whoever tries to go against it will face consequences,” he said, adding that the university was fed up of strikes.

Last week, the university students’ guild led by the president, Mr Roy Semboga, rejected the new tuition policy deadline, which gives students up to January 16 to pay, insisting both parents and students should be allowed to pay tuition at their convenience since they incurred unplanned expenditures when President Museveni ordered the closure of the university on November 1.

Dr Mohammad Kiggundu, the Muasa chairman, said they are ready for the re-opening today.

Varsity closure

President Museveni ordered the closure of Makerere University following a strike by the lecturers demanding payment of their incentive arrears. They were joined by students who were also demanding to be taught. Committee.

The President later appointed a seven-man visitation committee to investigate among other things the cause of persistent strikes at the university and financial management.

Lecturers meet: Shortly before Christmas, lecturers under their umbrella body, the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (Muasa), called off the strike- paving way for the re-opening of the university.