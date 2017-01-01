LISTEN: Antonio Conte can become a more successful Chelsea manager than Jose Mourinho, says former Blues star Tony Cascarino

Antonio Conte is on his way to becoming a more successful Chelsea manager than ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho, claims former striker Tony Cascarino.

Former Italy coach Conte has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge this season, and has transformed the team which flopped so spectacularly under Mourinho last season into an unbeatable force.

The imperious Blues currently sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table following a record-equalling run of 13 league wins in a row.

Supporters and pundits have hailed Conte’s tactical changes and squad management during his short time in charge, and Cascarino believes the new boss is on the cusp of something ‘very, very special’ at the club.

Speaking on the Weekend Sports Breakfast, the former Blues star said: “He’s taken the notch a little bit higher than even Jose did. It feels like that to me.

Something very, very special is happening at Chelsea and fans feel so comfortable with their manager.”

