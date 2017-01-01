Kuwait's KFH launches ATM machines for blind customers

Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country’s biggest Islamic lender, has announced the launch of operations of 10 ATMs for the blind in various areas of Gulf state.

The move is part of KFH’s efforts to provide banking services to customers with special needs, the bank said in a statement.

The ATMs have been launched at in its branches in Keefan, Rawda, Shaab, Zahraa, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Dhaher, Fahaheel, Rihab, Saad Al-Abdullah and Jahraa, Mikhyal Mall.

The machines enable the blind to write by using Braille letters, taking voice instructions to facilitate procedures for all users.

KFH added that it continues to adopt the latest developments in technological infrastructure to better serve its customers.

KFH last month reported a 20.5 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, as income from finance, investments and fees rose and expenses dipped.

Net profit rose to 52.3 million dinars ($172.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from 43.4 million dinars in the same period a year ago.