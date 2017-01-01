From Dubai to Istanbul, millions welcome in 2017

Millions of people are welcoming in 2017.

Dubai

In Dubai, a reported 2.5 million people gathered to watch the downtown gala, smashing last year’s figure of 1.7 million.

Dubai celebrates the new year with spectacular fireworks #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/1sXgSKp6iw — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2016

Moscow

Midnight fireworks in Moscow’s Red Square lit up the sky over the Kremlin, Lenin’s mausoleum and other recognisable landmarks.

#Russia welcomes 2017 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/r5WB9BAMt3 — euronews (@euronews) December 31, 2016

Istanbul

Festivities have been toned down in Istanbul after a year of terror-attacks across Turkey.

Smaller parades and parties have still taken place though, with many Turks determined to celebrate the start of a fresh year.

Sydney

And of course, Sydney was one of the first to welcome in 2017. The Australian city’s famous harbour provided the backdrop for an elaborate fireworks display paying tribute to recently-departed singers Prince and David Bowie.