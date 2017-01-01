Aussie Wins In Brisbane Start 2017 Season

2017 ATP World Tour season is officially underway
Home favourite Jordan Thompson kicked off the 2017 ATP World Tour season with his first win at the Brisbane International presented by Suncorp.
The 22-year-old Thompson, who’s playing at a career-high ranking of No. 79, beat #NextGen player Elias Ymer of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday in a battle of wild cards. The Sydney native won 93 per cent of his first-serve points and saved one of two break points faced. He’ll face countryman Bernard Tomic or eighth seed David Ferrer in round two.
“It’s always good to start off a new year with a win, especially here in Brisbane,” Thompson said. “I didn’t make too many errors. I returned pretty well, and movement was good.”
Aussie wild cards also advanced in doubles as Sam Groth/Chris Guccione beat Serbian Viktor Troicki and German Mischa Zverev 6-1, 3-6, 10-8. American Steve Johnson and Argentine Diego Schwartzman made quick work of the French team Stephane Robert/Gilles Simon, winning 6-2, 6-1 in 54 minutes.
Murray, Djokovic On Doha Collision Course
