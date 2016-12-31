'Sir Andy Murray': Scot Receives A Knighthood

As if Andy Murray had been lacking some good news in 2016. The 29-year-old Scot was knighted in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours list on Friday. The recognition was given to Murray for his services to tennis and charity.

The Brit had previously received an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) medal from HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, in October 2013 after winning his first Wimbledon crown in July. This past year, though, surpassed anything Murray had previously done in his career.

The right-hander won a career-best nine tour-level titles, including three ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles, his second Wimbledon crown and his first Barclays ATP World Tour Finals title. Murray’s victory against Novak Djokovic in the season finale title match clinched the Brit’s first year-end No. 1 Emirates ATP Ranking.

Murray became the 17th different man and the first Brit to end the season in the top spot. He also recently won his third BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.