New Year's Eve skies explode in colour as celebrations begin

Updated



As the sun sets on 2016, millions of people across Australia have packed into viewing spots to see in the New Year, with fireworks extravaganzas and live music on the party agenda in most major cities.

More than 1.5 million people flocked to the shores of Sydney’s harbour foreshore, to watch as the city’s famed fireworks display paid tribute to some of the musical legends who died in 2016, including Prince and David Bowie.

Purple fireworks streamed from the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the sounds of Prince’s hit Purple Rain, and there was also a nod to Bowie’s classic Space Oddity, with Saturn, moon and star-shaped fireworks.

Revellers in Brisbane also turned out early to stake their claim along the river in South Bank, ahead of tonight’s fireworks shows.

In Melbourne a range of musicians will take to stages at Kings Domain, Docklands, Treasury Gardens and Flagstaff Gardens.

At midnight, 13.5 tonnes of fireworks are expected to go off, covering an area of 8 square kilometres.

Hobart is welcoming the new year with a performance by Australian artists Kate Ceberano, while Canberra is holding a dance party at Garema Place.

In Adelaide, 50,000 people are expected to celebrate the end of 2016 at the Adelaide Oval with the Big Bash League clash between the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixes.

Another 30,000 people will ring in the new year across the road at Elder Park and large crowds are expected along the coast at Semaphore, Glenelg and Brighton for family friendly entertainment and fireworks.

In the nation’s west, thousands are expected to head to Northbridge in Perth for the city’s annual free New Year’s Eve celebrations.

While in the Top End, 5,000 people are expected to pack Darwin‘s waterfront area to ring in the New Year with free entertainment and fireworks shows at 9:00pm and midnight.

[Embed perth pic]

Extra police are out in force in major cities, and officials are urging revellers to stay safe and drink responsibly.

What’s happening in your state?

Pet owners are also being urged to make sure their animal has a safe space inside the house when fireworks begin.

The RSPCA says there are more lost animals on January 1 than any other time of year, because pets get scared of the noise and try to run to safety.

“We highly recommend, if nothing else, that if you’re going to go out… make sure your pets are home and inside, rather than outside,” spokeswoman Tammy Van Dange said.

“Because you might come back after you’ve had a good night out, and you find that they’ve gone away because they’ve been scared by the fireworks.”

Topics:

arts-and-entertainment,

community-and-multicultural-festivals,

australia,

vic,

nsw,

nt,

qld,

sa,

tas,

wa,

act

First posted

