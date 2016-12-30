Saudi inflation rate falls to 2016 low in November

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate fell to its lowest mark this year in November, according to figures released by the country’s Central Department of Statistics.

Consumer price data showed that inflation dropped to 2.3 percent last month, down from 2.6 percent the previous month and at the same level seen in November 2015.

Transport costs rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier after the government raised gasoline prices last December as an austerity measure.

Prices of housing and utilities climbed 6.4 percent after utility fees were raised in December, but food and beverage prices fell 2.6 percent, according to the data cited by Reuters.

Spending cuts designed to bring the Gulf kingdom’s budget deficit under control are weighing on consumer spending, and a senior International Monetary Fund official told Reuters recently that Riyadh had little room to slow its austerity drive.

Saudi Arabia’s consumer confidence score remained flat in the second quarter of 2016 at 104 but remained one of just 12 countries globally to reach or exceed a score of 100, which is the optimism benchmark, according to a recent Nielsen report.

The latest Nielsen Consumer Confidence Index said that job prospect sentiment improved two percent (50 percent), personal finance sentiment remained bright (64 percent favourable) while immediate spending intentions reduced by four percent (45 percent).