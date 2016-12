Oman Arab Bank has raised OMR30 million ($78 million) to boost its Tier 1 capital, it said on Wednesday.

The Omani Rial-denominated bond issue, which also increases its capital adequacy ratio, will be listed on the Muscat Securities Market, Times of Oman reported.

The bank increased the issue size by OMR5m to OMR30m due to strong response from pension and investment funds, companies and individuals, the newspaper said.