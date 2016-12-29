Eight men's accessories to invest in this Autumn/Winter

Mr Porter buyer Simon Spiteri shares his top choices for men’s accessories this autumn/winter.

1. Ressence Type 3 Watch: You could tell Type 3 is unique just by looking at it. The directional piece includes innovative feature useful for every modern man, according to Spiteri.

2. Prada Leather-Trimmed Shell Backpack: Practical, sophisticated and understated, this multi-wearable bag can be worn casually, in the gym or even to work. Spiteri calls it “the often imitated but never bettered” backpack.

3. MontBlanc M ballpoint pen: Whether it’s kept in your briefcase or pocket, every gentleman should carry a classic MontBlanc pen. You never know when your next deal will need to be signed.

4. Leica + Leica M240 Camera: While it’s based on the classic aesthetic of the Leica camera used by David Bailey, this piece comprises advanced modern technology – and is a must-have item to capture festive snaps this season.

5. Berluti Un Jour Mini Polished-Leather Briefcase: Titled “One Day,” this briefcase is perfectly proportioned for a day’s work, according to Spiteri. He says it’s a must-have item for all guys at the office.

6. Tom Ford Black And Brown Reversible Grained-Leather Belt: One of our favourite autumn/winter pieces is a black reversible Tom Ford belt. Crafted in a classic style, it features a subtle T buckle and can be partnered to both smart and casual looks.

7. Ermengildo Zegna Leather Billfold Wallet: The complex interlacing weaving of this Zegna wallet shows the skills behind its creation. That’s why this piece is timeless and will remain eternally stylish.

8. Berluti Flight Essentials Travel Kit: For frequent flyers, Spiteri recommends what he calls a “blessing in a bag.” Berluti’s travel kit contains essentials for any modern day traveller to make sure you arrive to your destination feeling fresh and relaxed. He says he would not want to be stuck on a plane without one.