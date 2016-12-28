Mortgage Rates Rise As Pending-Home Sales Decline in November





Image source: Getty Images.

The main fixed-rate mortgage rates moved higher on Wednesday. The average 30-year mortgage rate is up 2 basis points, at 4.18%, which equates to a $487.85 monthly payment per $100,000 borrowed. (One basis point equals one hundredth of a percentage point.) A month ago, the equivalent payment would have been lower by $9.28.

The average 15-year mortgage is three basis points higher, at 3.35%, equating to a $707.54 monthly payment per $100,000 borrowed. A month ago, the equivalent payment would have been lower by $9.24.

Both rates are their highest levels since early 2014.

Rate (National Average) Today 1 Month Ago 30-year fixed jumbo 4.64% 4.46% 30-year fixed 4.18% 4.02% 15-year fixed 3.35% 3.16% 30-year fixed refi 4.22% 4.07% 15-year fixed refi 3.37% 3.19% 5/1 ARM 3.50% 3.38% 5/1 ARM refi 3.65% 3.58%

5/1 ARM: ADJUSTABLE-RATE MORTGAGE WITH AN INITIAL FIXED 5-YEAR INTEREST RATE. DATA SOURCE: BLOOMBERG. RATES MAY INCLUDE POINTS.

There has been little evidence to support the notion that the post-election spike in mortgage rates has diminished homebuyers’ appetites. However, you can put today’s release from the National Association of Realtors in that category, as pending home sales in November fell to their lowest level in close to a year. Of the four regions (Midwest, Northeast, South, West), only the Northeast produced monthly and year-on-year increases in pending sales last month.

The Pending Home Sales Index , a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, fell 2.5% to 107.3 in November. The decline puts the index 0.4% below its level of 12 months ago and at its lowest level since January, when it was at 105.4. In fact, as the following graph illustrates, one can follow the November reading as far back as early 2015. (See the red line.)

Nevertheless, the trend over the prior three years (the green line) is positive.

As new data for December comes in, the impact of rising mortgage rates will become clearer. Still, for potential homebuyers, it’s worth taking the long-term view — even following the post-election run-up, mortgage rates remain extremely affordable by historical standards.

The $15,834 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook



If you’re like most Americans, you’re a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known “Social Security secrets” could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $15,834 more… each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we’re all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days . We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .