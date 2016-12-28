Del Potro Withdraws From Auckland, Melbourne

Juan Martin del Potro is withdrawing from the ASB Classic (Auckland, New Zealand) and the Australian Open due to fitness concerns.

The 6’6” Tandil native was sidelined first in 2010 (right wrist) and then 2014 (left wrist) and needed entire seasons to recuperate. His most recent comeback came in February at the Delray Beach Open, where he reached the semi-finals, falling to Sam Querrey. He would go on to compete in 11 other tour-level events, including a title run in Stockholm (d. Jack Sock). He also reached the US Open quarter-finals (l. to Stan Wawrinka).

“It was a very special year for me,” said del Potro in November about his 2016 season. “I didn’t expect the results that I had.”

Del Potro finished the season with a 32-12 record, propelling him to No. 38 in the Emirates ATP Rankings after beginning the year in the 590th position. For his efforts, his fellow players voted him the Comeback Player of the Year in the ATP World Tour Award presented by Moët & Chandon.

Del Potro also compiled an incredible run at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio, where he claimed the silver medal after a four-set loss to Andy Murray. En route, he stunned Novak Djokovic in the first round and defeated Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals. In November, he joined Argentine teammates Guido Pella, Leonardo Mayer, and Federico Delbonis in defeating Croatia for their country’s first Davis Cup title.