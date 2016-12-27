NFL Power Rankings 2016 Week 17

|
1
|
Patriots
|
If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely.
|—
|13-2-0
|
2
|
Cowboys
|
They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing.
|—
|13-2-0
|
3
|
Falcons
|
They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops.
|2
|10-5-0
|
4
|
Steelers
|
Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be.
|3
|10-5-0
|
5
|
Chiefs
|
They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason.
|3
|11-4-0
|
6
|
Raiders
|
Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can’t win it all with Matt McGloin.
|3
|12-3-0
|
7
|
Seahawks
|
They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense?
|3
|9-5-1
|
8
|
Packers
|
Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week.
|8
|9-6-0
|
9
|
Giants
|
That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can’t go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week’s game is big.
|3
|10-5-0
|
10
|
Dolphins
|
They are in the playoffs and that’s an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills.
|2
|10-5-0
|
11
|
Lions
|
They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs.
|2
|9-6-0
|
12
|
Broncos
|
The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback.
|2
|8-7-0
|
13
|
Ravens
|
That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason.
|2
|8-7-0
|
14
|
Buccaneers
|
They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line.
|1
|8-7-0
|
15
|
Texans
|
They are the division champs, but they aren’t very good. Their offense is awful.
|1
|9-6-0
|
16
|
Titans
|
They weren’t beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season.
|1
|8-7-0
|
17
|
Redskins
|
Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That’s it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can’t blow that, can they?
|—
|8-6-1
|
18
|
Colts
|
That wasn’t a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming?
|—
|7-8-0
|
19
|
Vikings
|
So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks.
|—
|7-8-0
|
20
|
Bills
|
Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it’s going to happen now.
|—
|7-8-0
|
21
|
Saints
|
Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It’s too bad it’s going to waste.
|—
|7-8-0
|
22
|
Cardinals
|
That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season.
|3
|6-8-1
|
23
|
Panthers
|
The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going.
|1
|6-9-0
|
24
|
Bengals
|
This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season?
|1
|5-9-1
|
25
|
Chargers
|
Will this be Mike McCoy’s last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues?
|1
|5-10-0
|
26
|
Eagles
|
They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine.
|—
|6-9-0
|
27
|
Jets
|
This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross.
|—
|4-11-0
|
28
|
Rams
|
Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don’t have as much talent as some would make you think either.
|—
|4-11-0
|
29
|
Bears
|
So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot.
|—
|3-12-0
|
30
|
Jaguars
|
Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good — for once this season.
|—
|3-12-0
|
31
|
49ers
|
They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position.
|—
|2-13-0
|
32
|
Browns
|
They won, but they still stay at the bottom. Hey, everybody else down here won as well.
|—
|1-14-0