NFL Power Rankings 2016 Week 17



1



Patriots



If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely. — 13-2-0



2



Cowboys



They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing. — 13-2-0



3



Falcons



They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops. 2 10-5-0



4



Steelers



Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be. 3 10-5-0



5



Chiefs



They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason. 3 11-4-0



6



Raiders



Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can’t win it all with Matt McGloin. 3 12-3-0



7



Seahawks



They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense? 3 9-5-1



8



Packers



Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week. 8 9-6-0



9



Giants



That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can’t go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week’s game is big. 3 10-5-0



10



Dolphins



They are in the playoffs and that’s an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills. 2 10-5-0



11



Lions



They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs. 2 9-6-0



12



Broncos



The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback. 2 8-7-0



13



Ravens



That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason. 2 8-7-0



14



Buccaneers



They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line. 1 8-7-0



15



Texans



They are the division champs, but they aren’t very good. Their offense is awful. 1 9-6-0



16



Titans



They weren’t beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season. 1 8-7-0



17



Redskins



Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That’s it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can’t blow that, can they? — 8-6-1



18



Colts



That wasn’t a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming? — 7-8-0



19



Vikings



So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks. — 7-8-0



20



Bills



Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it’s going to happen now. — 7-8-0



21



Saints



Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It’s too bad it’s going to waste. — 7-8-0



22



Cardinals



That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season. 3 6-8-1



23



Panthers



The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going. 1 6-9-0



24



Bengals



This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season? 1 5-9-1



25



Chargers



Will this be Mike McCoy’s last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues? 1 5-10-0



26



Eagles



They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine. — 6-9-0



27



Jets



This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross. — 4-11-0



28



Rams



Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don’t have as much talent as some would make you think either. — 4-11-0



29



Bears



So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot. — 3-12-0



30



Jaguars



Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good — for once this season. — 3-12-0



31



49ers



They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position. — 2-13-0