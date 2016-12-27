NFL Power Rankings 2016 Week 17

1


Patriots

 If they beat the Dolphins this week, they are the top seed. Then what? Then a Super Bowl is likely. — 13-2-0
2


Cowboys

 They kept it rolling against the Lions. But now they have to take it easy at Philadelphia in a road game that means nothing. — 13-2-0
3


Falcons

 They have improved on defense, which will be key come playoff time. They have to get stops. 2 10-5-0
4


Steelers

 Are they the team with the best chance to beat the Patriots? With that offense, they might be. 3 10-5-0
5


Chiefs

 They looked good beating the Broncos on Sunday night. Now they have to keep it going to the postseason. 3 11-4-0
6


Raiders

 Without Derek Carr, they have major issues. They can’t win it all with Matt McGloin. 3 12-3-0
7


Seahawks

 They looked bad losing to the Cardinals. What happened to the defense? 3 9-5-1
8


Packers

 Nobody will want to play them in the playoffs. They have a division-deciding game with the Lions this week. 8 9-6-0
9


Giants

 That was not a good showing against the Eagles. They can’t go into the postseason with two straight losses. This week’s game is big. 3 10-5-0
10


Dolphins

 They are in the playoffs and that’s an amazing job by coach Adam Gase. The defense has to tighten up after getting dominated by the Bills. 2 10-5-0
11


Lions

 They win against the Packers, and they win the division. They lose, and they could be out of the playoffs. 2 9-6-0
12


Broncos

 The Super Bowl champs will be home watching the playoffs. They have decisions to make at quarterback. 2 8-7-0
13


Ravens

 That was a gut-wrenching loss to the Steelers. They will be home for the postseason. 2 8-7-0
14


Buccaneers

 They blew their playoff chances the past two weeks, needing a miracle to get in now, but they have a lot to build on going forward. They have to improve the offensive line. 1 8-7-0
15


Texans

 They are the division champs, but they aren’t very good. Their offense is awful. 1 9-6-0
16


Titans

 They weren’t beating the Jaguars before Marcus Mariota went down, but that was tough to see. They overachieved this season. 1 8-7-0
17


Redskins

 Barring a Packers-Lions tie, if they win, they are in. That’s it. And the Giants could rest guys. The Redskins can’t blow that, can they? — 8-6-1
18


Colts

 That wasn’t a good showing by Andrew Luck against the Raiders. Are changes coming? — 7-8-0
19


Vikings

 So much promise from the fast starts seems like a different time. They collapsed the past two weeks. — 7-8-0
20


Bills

 Is it bye-bye, Rex Ryan time? It looks like it’s going to happen now. — 7-8-0
21


Saints

 Drew Brees is having an amazing season. It’s too bad it’s going to waste. — 7-8-0
22


Cardinals

 That showing in Seattle is what we expected to see this season. They will be back in the playoff mix next season. 3 6-8-1
23


Panthers

 The Super Bowl hangover is complete. They never could get it going. 1 6-9-0
24


Bengals

 This season was undone by a lot of injuries. Can they bounce back next season? 1 5-9-1
25


Chargers

 Will this be Mike McCoy’s last game this week? Or will he come back because of all the injury issues? 1 5-10-0
26


Eagles

 They showed some fight against the Giants and that has to make them feel better going into 2017. Carson Wentz will be fine. — 6-9-0
27


Jets

 This is a dog team that showed all the signs of being quitters the past two weeks. Gross. — 4-11-0
28


Rams

 Who will be the new coach is all that matters now. They don’t have as much talent as some would make you think either. — 4-11-0
29


Bears

 So much for the idea that Matt Barkley might be the long-term starter. They have to fix the quarterback spot. — 3-12-0
30


Jaguars

 Who was that playing quarterback for the Jaguars against the Titans? Blake Bortles looked good — for once this season. — 3-12-0
31


49ers

 They showed some fight in beating the Rams. But it hurt their draft position. — 2-13-0
32


Browns

 They won, but they still stay at the bottom. Hey, everybody else down here won as well. — 1-14-0



