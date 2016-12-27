'Nelson Semedo is the 23-year-old version of Dani Alves!' – Manchester United fans react to impending signing of Benfica right-back

Manchester United are said to be closing in on the signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, and another player from the same team could also be heading to Old Trafford in January.

Nelson Semedo is a reported target for the Red Devils, having established himself as one of the best young full-backs in Europe by the age of 23.

He has spent his entire professional career at the Estadio da Luz, making 42 senior appearances for Benfica, and United are ready to trigger his £50 million release clause as Jose Mourinho continues to strengthen his first-team squad.

The impending move for centre-back Lindelof, along with Semedo potentially arriving at Old Trafford, shows Mourinho is focusing upon improving his defensive options first and foremost.

And fans are delighted at the potential deal for Semedo, who many believe can become one of the best full-backs in world football under the tutelage of his fellow countryman…