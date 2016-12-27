Al Habtoor Group to give priority to Dubai SMEs

The UAE’s Al Habtoor Group will give priority business to members of the local incubation programme Dubai SME, under a new agreement with Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), members of Dubai SME, which is part of Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED), will be granted priority for new Al Habtoor Group service contracts. The MoU is in place for one year and is intended to prove that local entrepreneurs can provide a competitive service, according to Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group.

“SMEs play an important role in the UAE economy,” he said in a statement.

“We are happy to support members of the Dubai SME, to help enable their companies to grow. Dubai is the land of opportunity,” he added. “It offers many advantages to support entrepreneurs in the journey to success.”

Mohammed Al Habtoor, vice-chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, signed the MoU with Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development is a governmental organisation aimed at fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in Dubai by improving the business environment for small businesses and start-ups in the emirate.