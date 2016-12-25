Lorenzi Weds In Italy

At age 35, Paolo Lorenzi showed no signs of slowing down this year. The Italian won his first ATP World Tour crown on the clay courts of Kitzbuhel in July, took a set off Andy Murray in the third round at the US Open in August and claimed two titles on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Last but certainly not least, the Rome native added “husband” to his 2016 titles, marrying Elisa Braccini on Saturday, 17 December in Siena, Italy. Congratulations to the happy couple!

