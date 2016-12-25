Beach selfies and pet dress-ups dominate Christmas social media

Updated



Australian Christmas celebrations are getting underway in earnest, as people flock to the beach to beat the heat, or fire up barbecues for a midday feast.

While much of the country is sweltering through a heatwave, people are sharing their uniquely Australian Christmas celebrations on social media.

And of course, unsuspecting pets have not been spared.

Whether it is at the beach or in the bush, with a beer or bat and ball, here is a selection of some of the ways Australians are enjoying the Christmas festivities.

