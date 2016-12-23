Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKS, WBMD, WATT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 36,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 231.5% of DKS’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring March 17, 2017 , with 26,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

WebMD Health Corp (Symbol: WBMD) saw options trading volume of 27,348 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 224.7% of WBMD’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2017 , with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WBMD. Below is a chart showing WBMD’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange: Loading+chart++2016+TickerTech.com And Energous Corp (Symbol: WATT) saw options trading volume of 5,735 contracts, representing approximately 573,500 underlying shares or approximately 103.6% of WATT’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2017 , with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of WATT. Below is a chart showing WATT’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange: Loading+chart++2016+TickerTech.com For the various different available expirations for DKS options , WBMD options , or WATT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

