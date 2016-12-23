Doubles Champion Tecau Writes Children's Book

Former Wimbledon doubles champion Horia Tecau is now a published author. The Romanian wrote a children’s book titled, ‘Viata in ritm de tenis’, translated in English to ‘Life in the rhythm of tennis’, to show children the importance of sports and reading.

The 110-page book encourages children to pursue their dreams through hard work and how to persevere through life’s challenges. “It’s full of lessons that I’ve learned through my tennis experiences,” Tecau said.

Buy The Book

Tecau provided space in the book for children to write their own dreams as well. He launched the book with about 300 kids on 12 December in Bucharest.

The 31-year-old Tecau has won 29 tour-level doubles titles, including 2015 Wimbledon, 2015 Barclays ATP World Tour Finals and two ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournaments (Cincinnati, 2012; Madrid, 2016). He and Jean-Julien Rojer finished as the 2015 year-end No. 1 in the Emirates ATP Doubles Team Rankings.