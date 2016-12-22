Where to celebrate New Year 2017 in the UAE



2 of 12 Celebrate New Year in the middle of the sea on board glass-roofed dinner cruise Bateaux Dubai. It promises firework views, an 8-course dinner, flowing house beverages and spirits, complimentary glass of bubbly and live music and entertainment. Boarding starts at 7:45 and the journey ends at 1am. Price is AED1,300 per person.



3 of 12 Head to Al Qudra Desert for a quiet evening of New Year celebrations. Make sure you choose a secluded spot to ensure privacy and discretion. You can even get a good view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Camp the night and avoid heavy traffic on the way back.



4 of 12 Get away from the hustle and bustle of Dubai and rent a water villa at The Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah for a quieter and more private celebration. The Cove is good for families or couples as it’s known for being both child-friendly and romantic. Room prices start at AED1,530.



5 of 12 Fancy an intimate New Year with close friends and family? Rent a yacht for the day and choose your crowd, setting and atmosphere. Xclusive Yachts promise firework views, dinner and flowing drinks with a timeframe of your choosing. Yacht sizes available range from 33ft to 146ft. Prices start at AED2,100 – AED3,500 per hour.



6 of 12 Russian restaurateur Arkady Novikov is bringing Grammy Award winning artist Miguel to perform on New Year’s Eve for the first time in Dubai. Enjoy an Asian-inspired dinner party package starting at AED1,500 including a signature cocktail upon arrival, a set menu and a Champagne toast at midnight. Walk-ins are welcome for AED500.



7 of 12 Former members of Swedish House Mafia, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso have paired up to perform at Meydan Racecourse on New Year’s Eve. The duo’s former group is most known for singles such as Save The World and Don’t You Worry Child. Tickets to their show start at AED599 for general admission including flowing beverages.



8 of 12 Flavio Briatore’s Billionaire Mansion will host its first New Year party with a set menu including oysters and Beluga caviar. Party-goers will also enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa from the venue’s shisha terrace as well as live entertainment and music. Package prices start at AED2,500 for a five-course dinner and unlimited grape, AED4,500 for a five-course dinner, unlimited grape and a bottle of bubbly.



9 of 12 Dubai’s newest nightclub is the place to be if you’re looking to party hard this New Year. The venue located in the W Dubai, Al Habtoor City, will feature German DJ Tai and live entertainment. Choose a table inside or outside for an evening under the stars overlooking the new Dubai Canal. Prices start at AED300 for women and AED1,000 for men. Table packages start at AED1,500.



10 of 12 If you’re looking for a unique party experience, head to Candypants brunch yacht party with DJ Tango Williams. Packages include canapes, house beverages and bubbly. Boarding time is 8:45pm from Pier 7, so we recommend indulging in dinner or drinks prior. The yacht will dock at 2am.



11 of 12 Fancy a discreet New Year where things will not get too wild? Opt for a four-course Mediterranean meal with music by resident DJ Carlos in laidback beach club Riva. The best part? You get stunning views of the Dubai skyline. Packages start from AED600 for open bar, AED999 for the four-course meal with beverages and AED1,250 for the four-course meal with bubbly.