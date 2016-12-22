iShares MSCI South Korea Capped Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for EWY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (Symbol: EWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.71, changing hands as low as $53.39 per share. iShares MSCI South Korea Capped shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWY’s low point in its 52 week range is $44.42 per share, with $59.14 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $53.44.

