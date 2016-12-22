Double standard? Odell Beckham claims NFL fined him for Craig Sager cleats

The NFL has a lot of rules. Some are to ensure the safety of its players, many others seem arbitrary, silly, and inconsistently enforced. This brings us to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose Sunday night touchdown celebration against the Buccaneers including diving into a giant-sized Salvation Army kettle.

Elliott was flagged for … something — excessive celebration, using a prop, pretending to be loose change — and typically, such a flag would result in a subsequent fine. But in the NFL, where rules are malleable, Elliott was not fined.

Good bless us, everyone, indeed.

Except that, as Odell Beckham Jr. pointed out, all players are equal, some are just more equal than others.

“That’s funny there’s no fine for that,” the Giants’ wide receiver, no stranger work-related sanctions, tweeted Monday. “I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein’ honest.”

Beckham is also just bein’ right.

On Wednesday, Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted this to Instagram:

Those are the shoes Jackson wore in the Redskins’ Monday night game against the Panthers. The league fined him for a uniform violation. Beckham saw this and commented:

“Don’t worry I got fined 18k for Craig Sager cleats that were auction off the cleats to the highest bidder and donating the proceeds to his cancer research. 18k like it’s nothin’ to them, no warning to take them off or anything , noTHING!.”



These are the shoes Odell Beckham Jr. wore to honor Craig Sager.

USATSI



Beckham also took his message to Twitter:

He’s not wrong.

“There’s double standards everywhere,” Beckham said Tuesday, via NJ.com. “It’s just how life is. I’m absolutely positive if I would’ve done that, I would’ve been fined. It’s whatever. It’s nothing against Zeke [Elliott]. Zeke is my boy. I have a Zeke jersey right there, so there’s no problems with anything like that. You set rules and limitations, but you don’t follow them.”

To recap: Elliott, who raised awareness by featuring the Salvation Army kettle in his his touchdown celebration is not fined for what the NFL would normally fine a player over. Meanwhile, Beckham, who was actively raising money for cancer research, was fined $18,000 for what the NFL considers an action worthy of a fine.

There is no rational explanation for why the NFL chooses to punish some players but not others, but it certainly does nothing for the league’s credibility. On the upside: Snow angels for everybody!