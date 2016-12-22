Del Potro Honoured Once More For Comeback Year

Juan Martin del Potro’s comeback season got even better earlier this week.

The Argentine was named the Sportsman of the Year in Argentina on Tuesday night during a ceremony at the Premios Olimpia in Buenos Aires. It’s the second time del Potro has received the Golden Olimpia. He also received the honour in 2009, the year he won two ATP World Tour titles – Auckland and Washington – and the US Open, his first and to date only Grand Slam title.

This season, the 6’6” right-hander hoisted another ATP World Tour trophy, his first in nearly three years after wrist injuries caused him to miss most of the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Del Potro beat American Jack Sock to win the If Stockholm Open in October.

The Tandil native had many other reasons to celebrate this year as well. At the Rio Olympics, he beat then-World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal en route to a silver medal. Del Potro also made the quarter-finals of the US Open and helped Argentina win its first Davis Cup title.

All of his achievements led his fellow players to vote him Comeback Player of the Year in the ATP World Tour Awards presented by Moët & Chandon. Del Potro also received the ATP award in 2011.