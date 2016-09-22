Sheikh Mohammed renames street after Saudi king

The Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has renamed a key street in the emirate in honour of King Salman.

In a number tweets posted on his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said Al Sufouh Street, which connects Umm Suqeim with Dubai Marina, will be renamed King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street.

Sheikh Mohammed said the decision to rename the street, which coincides with Saudi Arabia’s 86th national day on Thursday, was in recognition of King Salman and his achievements in the region and the wider Muslim world.