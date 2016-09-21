Where does Australia rank on its refugee intake?

Posted



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says Australia will permanently boost its annual refugee intake to almost 19,000, from 13,750 refugees in 2015–16.

He made the announcement at the United Nations in New York, saying that Australia would also help the US resettle refugees fleeing violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

But how does this compare to other countries?

Of course, it’s impossible to measure how Australia will rank when it reaches the figure of 18,750 in 2018–19. By that time, other countries will have also changed their intakes.

But we can get a sense of where this might place Australia by looking at three measures — resettlement of refugees through the UNHCR, total number of refugees recognised and resettled, and total number of refugees being hosted in a country.

Here are the countries that resettled the most refugees through the UNHCR in 2015:

United States (66,500) Canada (20,000) Australia (9,400) Norway (2,400)

On this measure, as you can see, already Australia ranks highly.

But while most refugees who are resettled in Australia come through the UN, this isn’t the only way it happens.

When it comes to the total number of refugees recognised and resettled by a country, Australia ranks 25th (and 32nd on a per capita basis).

These are the top five countries by that measure:

Turkey Russia Germany Tanzania United States

On a per capita basis, that list becomes:

Turkey Lebanon Djibouti Jordan Rwanda

As well, the number of refugees resettled through the UN last year (107,100) looks small when you compare with it with the number of displaced people around the world (65.3 million) and the number of refugees being assisted by the UNHCR (16.1 million).

According to the UN, as of the end of 2015, the 10 countries hosting the largest numbers of refugees were in developing regions.

Turkey had the most refugees in its territory (2.5 million), Pakistan had the second-most (1.6 million), and half of the countries in the top 10 were in sub-Saharan Africa.

By comparison, Australia was hosting 57,362 refugees and asylum seekers according to figures from the UNHCR.

The Refugee Council says this is the wider view of Australia’s recent contribution:

“In the 10 years to December 31, 2015, the 139,398 refugees recognised or resettled by Australia accounted for 0.99 per cent of the global total of 14,129,593 — with Australia ranked 26th overall, 31st per capita and 46th relative to national GDP.”

Finally, it’s worth looking at the percentage of permanent migrants who come to Australia through the humanitarian program (i.e. refugees) and those who come through the migration program (i.e. skilled and family migrants).

In 2014–2015, there were a total of 195,099 permanent migrants, of whom 6,002 (or 3.2 per cent) were resettled refugees. That’s the lowest percentage in more than 20 years.

