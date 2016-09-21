Stephen Curry's trainer on his health in the NBA Finals: 'It wasn't him'

Stephen Curry’s health during the NBA Finals continues to be treated as if it’s some sort of mystery. The Golden State Warriors guard was obviously not at full strength after coming back from a knee injury, but he has declined to discuss this in detail because it would sound like an excuse. In an interview with USA Today‘s Sam Amick, Curry’s trainer, Brandon Payne, acknowledged the obvious:

“As bad as I wanted it to be him (in the Finals), it wasn’t him,” said Payne, who has worked with Curry since 2011 and spent much of the late summer leading two-a-day workouts with Curry six times a week while living in the Bay Area. “We don’t like to make excuses, and we’re not going to make excuses because all that matters is what happens in the 48 minutes when you’re on the floor. (But) I wish it was the other version of him, the version that we saw for 82 games.”



Stephen Curry would like to forget some parts of the Finals.

USATSI



This should be uncontroversial, just like when, two weeks ago, Curry told ESPN’s Darren Rovell, “I wasn’t 100 percent, but who cares? I was playing.” That is probably all that the back-to-back Most Valuable Player will say about it, at least until the Warriors win another title. And it should not be a thing.

Anyone who watched Curry throughout the regular season could plainly see that he wasn’t his dominant self in the Finals. The normal version of Curry could knife through defenses with ease and create separation on the perimeter whenever he wanted. The Finals version couldn’t shake Kevin Love with the championship on the line.

Curry, of course, will continue to believe that he should have led Golden State to the title despite his limitations. After all, he did manage to score 38 points in the Warriors’ Game 4 win before they surrendered their 3-1 series lead. If they had held onto that lead, then nobody would be talking about this.