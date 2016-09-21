Chelsea FC: 'Would fancy a Cesc start at the Emirates' – Forgotten man Fabregas plays his way into Antonio Conte's plans

Forgotten man Cesc Fabregas reminded everyone what talent he possesses after scoring twice for Chelsea in their 4-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

The 29-year-old has been restricted to cameo appearances so far under new Blues manager Antonio Conte and rumour has it he may leave the club in January.

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all said to be interested in the Spanish international but he may be asked to stay based on tonight’s showing.

And with a weekend trip to Arsenal just around the corner, fans started to call for the former Gunners man to return to the starting line-up.

