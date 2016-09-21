Brown's Mojo Continues In Metz

Dustin Brown, now at a career-high No. 68 in the Emirates ATP Rankings, continued his good form with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Paul-Henri Mathieu on Tuesday at the Moselle Open. The German, fresh off a runner-up finish at the ATP Challenger event in Szczecin, fired 15 aces and capitalised on four of his six break point chances to advance to the second round in Metz. Brown will next face Julien Benneteau for the first time.

French qualifier Vincent Millot upset compatriot and seventh seed Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, while fellow qualifiers Peter Gojowczyk and Nikoloz Basilashvili were also victorious over Nicolas Almagro and Gregoire Barrere respectively. The German Gojowczyk will next face top seed Dominic Thiem, while Basilashvili will challenge Gilles Muller in the second round.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez needed one hour and 38 minutes to top Damir Dzumhur 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 and set a second-round clash with fourth seed Gilles Simon. The Frenchman leads their FedEx ATP Head2Head 5-0.

In doubles, Gero Kretschmer/Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Ken Skupski/Neal Skupski 1-6, 7-5, 10-6 for a quarter-final meeting with second seeds Oliver Marach/Fabrice Martin. Nicholas Monroe/Artem Sitak beat Julian Knowle/Andreas Seppi 6-2, 5-7, 10-6 and Colin Fleming/Scott Lipsky came from a set down to beat the Austrian wild card team of Jurgen Melzer/Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-8.