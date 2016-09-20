6 guilt-free desserts under 150 calories



But here's the thing – you don't have to consume a crazy amount of calories to enjoy a dessert. You can have low-calorie sweets that won't set your fitness journey back. Here are 6 of my favourite desserts, which contain less than 150 calories per serving, and how to make them:



2 ounces of semi sweetened chocolate

– 3 tbsp canola oil

– 2 tbsp unsalted butter

– 1/2 cup brown sugar

– 1/4 cup granulated sugar

– 1 large egg

– 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

– 1/2 cup baking soda – 1/2 tsp salt

– 2 1/2 ounces milk chocolate, chopped Preheat the oven to 350°. Combine the semisweet chocolate, canola oil, and butter in a bowl. Microwave the latter for 45 seconds, stirring occasionally. Stir in the brown and granulated sugar and egg. Then stir in flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add in chopped milk chocolate. Scrape into a 10-inch cast-iron skillet and bake at 350° for 19 minutes.



3 of 7 – 3 tbsp olive oil

– 1/2 cup popcorn kernels

– 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 3/4 tsp salt

– 1/4 tsp black pepper Heat olive oil in a thick-walled cooking pot over medium-high heat. Add popcorn kernels; cover but leave lid partially open. Cook for minutes, remove from heat and close lid until popping stops. Toss with rosemary, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.



4 of 7 – 4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

– 3 tbsp evaporated fat-free milk

– 1/3 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

– 1 tbsp light-colored corn syrup

– Unsweetened cocoa Place semisweet chocolate and evaporated milk in a bowl. Microwave for 45 seconds, stirring occasionally. Add chocolate-hazelnut spread and corn syrup; stir well. Refrigerate for 1 1/2 hours. Scoop into 20 balls and roll in cocoa.



5 of 7 – 1 cup sugar

– 1 cup half-and-half substitute

– 2 1/2 cups 1% milk

– 2 1/2 tbsp cornstarch

– 1/2 cup 1% milk

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

– 3/4 tsp cinnamon Combine sugar, half-and-half and 2 1/2 cups 1% milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk cornstarch into 1/2 cup 1% milk. Stir mixture into pan; boil. Cook for 2 minutes while stirring. Strain into a bowl and stir in vanilla and cinnamon. Chill until cold, stirring occasionally. Process in an ice-cream maker. Scoop gelato into a container, freeze for 2 hours and then enjoy!



1 ripe banana

– 1 tbsp peanut butter

– 1/2 cup 1% milk

– 2 1/2 tbsp low-fat vanilla frozen yogurt Cut banana into chunks; freeze. Combine banana, peanut butter and milk in a blender; process until smooth. Add frozen yogurt; process until smooth.