Not just a start-up space: Foreign firms embrace co-working in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Content delivery network and Web security firm Cloudflare was on the lookout for a new office in Singapore earlier this year and even though there were cheaper office spaces available in the rental market, it decided to move into JustCo – a co-working space located in the Central Business District (CBD) along Robinson Road.

“It was just much easier without having to deal with getting furniture and outfitting the office,” general manager of Cloudflare’s Asia operations, Grace Lin, told Channel NewsAsia. “The time spent on doing all that will also mean that I’m not expanding the company, or meeting potential partners and clients.”

“There were cheaper office options for sure, but a co-working space saves us time and allows us to continue growing quickly,” she added.

The San Francisco-based company has been swiftly expanding its team since venturing into Singapore last July, growing its headcount from just one person to 16 within a year. With plans to double the team’s size over the course of 2017, the firm needed a new space that could accommodate that growth flexibly.

Given its hiring spree, renting a traditional office which typically comes with two-year leases, would not have made sense, she added.

Cloudflare has decided to take up half a floor at JustCo for now, but should it decide to grow its team in Singapore further, it would be able to do so comfortably as an entire floor at the shared office accommodates up to 64 people, Ms Lin explained.

COLLABORATIVE CULTURE, PROXIMITY TO OTHER BUSINESSES A DRAW

Even though co-working spaces – premised on the concept of having multiple companies or individuals sharing the same working environment – have typically appealed more to start-ups and freelancers, analyst note that bigger enterprises, particularly from overseas, have latched onto the trend.

For example, Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp and popular cloud storage firm Dropbox are understood to be working out of JustCo.

According to Cushman and Wakefield’s research director Christine Li, foreign companies tend to opt for co-working spaces during the initial stages of venturing into a new market. “They are not prepared to take a long-term lease in a traditional office yet as their businesses have yet to stabilise and the workforce is not sizeable enough to push them to rent a traditional office space,” said Ms Li.

Apart from being able to enjoy flexibility as they expand into Singapore and the region, bigger companies are also attracted to the open-concept, vibrant collaborative culture and easy accessibility to other businesses at these trendy shared offices.

Said Cloudflare’s Ms Lin: “In Singapore, a lot of the traditional offices for rent don’t have an open concept … and that doesn’t work for us because we have a Silicon Valley culture where no one sits in separate offices. Even our CEO sits next to an employee, and we are able to sit together, talk and work.”

And this culture of collaboration extends to partnerships between members of a co-working space. For instance, Cloudflare has been in discussions with a recruiting firm on the same floor at JustCo, to lend it a helping hand in its expansion plans.

For Braintree – a payment platform acquire by PayPal three years ago – being located in another co-working space, The Hub Singapore, gives it a leg-up when it comes to growing its client base and recruiting new talent.

“You are connected with a network of people and businesses so it was very easy for us to grow our business with like-minded people who are sitting next to us,” said Ms Monica Acree, Braintree’s head of business development for APAC. “When it comes to recruiting people, the people we want are often attracted to this flexible and fun environment.”

That is why the Chicago-based firm prefers to stay put in a co-working space, when asked whether it has considered working out of PayPal’s office instead, given that the online payment giant recently launched its first start-up incubation programme in Singapore.

“Not that you can’t get these brands and people at PayPal … but it’s easier for us to gain more exposure here than we would at the confines of our office space at PayPal,” added Ms Acree.

Meanwhile, given that many of these shared working spaces are situated in the CBD area, they also act as cheaper alternatives for businesses.

US-based business accelerator Plug and Play told Channel NewsAsia that it was enticed to become a member at the hospitality-inspired co-working space, The Great Room, partly due to its prime location at One George Street. Prior to that, it was based out of the start-up community set up at Block 71, Ayer Rajah Crescent, as well as the newer adjacent Block 79.

“We already have a presence in the west but we also wanted somewhere central … but for us to take on our own space by ourselves is very high cost and doesn’t make sense for us in the short run,” said senior vice president of global operations Jupe Tan, adding that the US firm is keen to pursue its interest in financial technology (FinTech) further in Singapore.

“There are start-up hubs all around Singapore but for FinTech, you want to be in or near the CBD to connect to the banks and the regulator,” he added.

ARE BIGGER NON-TECH CORPORATES, SMES HOPPING ON THE BANDWAGON?

While interest in shared working spaces from bigger corporations mainly stem from the tech industry for now, there has been a change in sentiment among non-tech-focused companies, according to industry experts and co-working space operators that Channel NewsAsia spoke to.

“Even just four years ago, corporates are very wary of start-ups and vice versa but gradually, more corporates realise that they could potentially innovate faster by learning from and partnering with start-ups,” said Ms Grace Sai, co-founder and CEO of The Hub Singapore. “That’s why I like to call them the ‘unlikely allies’.”

Ms Sai noted that bigger corporates have reached out to The Hub and they tend to “test the waters” by sending their innovation teams down for a finite period of time to “be educated about the culture” of a co-working space.

Local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also opening up to the idea of co-working spaces, according to JustGroup’s founder and chief executive Kong Wan Sing.

Mr Kong told Channel NewsAsia that he has received some queries from local SMEs looking for alternative office spaces as they consider downsizing amid the gloomy economic outlook. Apart from that, JustCo’s in-house services such as IT are additional draws for these SMEs.

“It’s a new trend that we’ve noticed this year,” said Mr Kong. “We’ve received some enquiries from SMEs who say they don’t need so much space as before. Meanwhile, they are also interested in our in-house IT team, which means they can also save on IT expenses.”

