Evian: In Gee Chun leads by 4, ties major scoring record

AFP/Getty Images South Korea’s In Gee Chun competes in the Evian Championship in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains, a major tournament on the women’s calendar, on September 17, 2016. / AFP / JEAN PIERRE CLATOT (Photo credit should read JEAN PIERRE CLATOT/AFP/Getty Images)

In Gee Chun of Korea shot a six-under par 65 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, to maintain her lead through three rounds of the Evian Championship in pursuit of winning the year’s final major wire-to-wire.

Chun moved to 19-under par, a number that should she exceed by the end of play on Sunday would set a record for lowest score in relation to par in women’s major championship history. Karen Stupples won the Women’s British Open with a score of 19-under in 2004, which Inbee Park matched in the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Chun leads by four over Korea’s Sung Hyun Park, who posted a four-under par 67.

Shanshan Feng, China’s Olympic bronze medalist, shot a two-under 69 to move into sole possession of third place at 13 under.

So Yeon Ryu and In-Kyung Kim round out the top-five at 12 and 10 under, respectively. Kim shot a seven-under 64, the best score of the day.

Brooke Henderson of Canada is tied for 10th at six under with Gerina Piller, but a distant 13 shots off the lead.

Ariya Jutanugarn, five-time winner this year, is tied for 21st at three under with Ha Na Jang after shooting a two-under 69.

Lexi Thompson shot a two-under 69, tied for 30th at one under with Amy Yang and Lee-Anne Pace.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko struggled mightily, shooting a four-over 75. She sits at even-par 213 after 54 holes.

