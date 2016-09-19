DeMarcus Ware set to have surgery on broken arm, out at least a month

When the Broncos travel to Cincinnati this week, they’re not going to have DeMarcus Ware.

Coach Gary Kubiak announced on Monday that Ware has decided to undergo surgery on the ulna fracture that he suffered in his arm right forearm during the Broncos’ win over the Colts on Sunday.

Although Kubiak initially suggested that there might a chance that Ware could play through the injury, that definitely won’t be happening. The Broncos coach said that Ware will undergo surgery on Tuesday and then will likely miss the next four to five weeks of action.

If Ware misses all five weeks, that means he’d miss games against the Bengals, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chargers and Texans.

Ware missed a total of five games in 2015 due to a back injury, and the Broncos did the best they could to keep him healthy heading into 2016. Not only did Ware sit out of training camp, but he also spent each of Denver’s four preseason games on the bench.

Against the Colts, the linebacker was injured during the third quarter of Denver’s 33-24 win.



DeMarcus Ware went down in the second half against Indy.

CBS/NFL



Even though he’s not an every down player this season, Ware has still been dominating on the field. Through two weeks, Ware has racked up two sacks, a total that includes 1.5 sacks of Cam Newton that came in Denver’s season-opening win over the Panthers.

Those two sacks also moved the 34-year-0ld up on the all-time sack list. The 12-year veteran has tallied a total of 136.5 sacks in his career, which ranks 10th all-time. Ware was ranked ninth when the Colts-Broncos game ended on Sunday, but Julius Peppers passed him when he sacked Sam Bradford 1.5 times on Sunday night.