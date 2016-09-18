Volga Gas announces August 2016 production volumes

Volga Gas plc, the oil and gas exploration and production group operating in the Volga Region of Russia, is pleased to announce its average production volumes for August 2016 and for the year to date.
Average Group production for August 2016 was 7,081 barrels of oil equivalent per day (11.5% higher than July 2016). This was the highest monthly production rate achieved in 2016 and comprised:
|August 2016
average
|Jan-Aug 2016
average
|Gas:
|26.9 mmcfd
|24.2 mmcfd
|Condensate
|1,546 bpd
|1,552 bpd
|Oil
|1,050 bpd
|557 bpd
|Total
|7,081 boepd
|6,144 boepd
Production data is based on monthly production reports submitted to tax authorities for Mineral Extraction Tax purposes.
Article Tags
Volga Gas
Russia
Russia (FSU)
Production Update
