Volga Gas announces August 2016 production volumes













Volga Gas plc, the oil and gas exploration and production group operating in the Volga Region of Russia, is pleased to announce its average production volumes for August 2016 and for the year to date.

Average Group production for August 2016 was 7,081 barrels of oil equivalent per day (11.5% higher than July 2016). This was the highest monthly production rate achieved in 2016 and comprised:

August 2016

average Jan-Aug 2016

average Gas: 26.9 mmcfd 24.2 mmcfd Condensate 1,546 bpd 1,552 bpd Oil 1,050 bpd 557 bpd Total 7,081 boepd 6,144 boepd

Production data is based on monthly production reports submitted to tax authorities for Mineral Extraction Tax purposes.







