Senior citizens replace kids as mascots for AIK game (video)

There was something different as the AIK and Gefle players walked out at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

That’s because ahead of the top flight match in Sweden’s Allsvenskan, the mascots consisted of senior citizens instead of kids.

The reason for the slow-paced walk from the tunnel to the pitch was part of an AIK initiative searching for a ‘lost generation of AIK supporters’.

Leading from the front was 86-year-old Lennart Johansson, UEFA boss from 1990 to 2007 and honorary president of the club. The campaign consists of ticket discounts for seniors and free shuttle buses to and from retirement homes.

“AIK has Sweden’s most popular family section but we’ve felt that something’s been missing on our stands,” the team’s chief executive Mikael Ahlerup said.

“A family should consist of both young and old and today we completed our family by inviting and celebrating the elders. I’m proud to be a part of such an inclusive club,” he added.