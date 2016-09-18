Jobs website accused of eroding workers' rights

Updated



Unions NSW is taking on online jobs “marketplace” Airtasker, accusing it of eroding workers’ rights.

Airtasker was created in 2012 and connects people who need small jobs done with jobseekers who want to perform them. Jobseekers can bid against each other to be hired for traditional tasks such as gardening, or more obscure tasks such as standing in a queue to buy a new mobile phone.

The Australian company has 550,000 members and an extra 25,000 join every month.

Its founders say it helps people earn money in “flexible” ways, but Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey said the job-posting website was ignoring basic employee entitlements, such as penalty rates and the minimum wage.

“There’s been a significant driving down of conditions in the marketplace and what Airtasker and similar companies are doing are creating an explosion of work that is low-paid and below award wages,” he said.

Workers are covered by an insurance policy provided by the company.

But a new union discussion paper compares the minimum hourly wage for a cleaner, which is $23.63, against Airtasker’s rate, which is $17 once a user fee is deducted.

Mr Morey said that fee was compounding the destruction of labour standards, and the union would take legal action against the website unless it made changes.

“Why should we let people be exploited when for 150 years we’ve fought to ensure people have basic conditions in their workplace – basic rights such as insurance when they get injured, and basic rights to come home safely,” he said.

Job seekers asked to accept below minimum wage

Graphic artist Mike Harding began offering his services on Airtasker last year, and said he was surprised to find people asking so much for such little money.

“There’s a big issue with Airtasker in undercutting,” he said.

“People go there to post tasks about getting a cheap task done, especially digitally. There’ll be things like logo designs where people will be asking people to do it for below [the] minimum wage.”

He said protections and minimum wages benefitted workers, while also helping to ensure quality standards.

‘New’ jobs difficult to regulate: CEO

Airtasker’s CEO Tim Fung said while he was open to discussions with stakeholders, some jobs just could not be regulated.

“A lot of the jobs on Airtasker are new jobs, they’re jobs that don’t exist right now, so for example last year we had more than 700 people lining up to get iPhones outside the Apple store,” he said.

Mr Fung said Airtasker was reinventing the workforce, allowing people to earn money in a flexible manner, and calculate their rates based on expenses such as travel times.

“I don’t think it should be a case where everyone’s just a free-for-all and we live in a capitalist society – that would actually be really bad for everyone,” he said.

“At the same time I don’t think we should box things in too quickly and decide on how things will happen, because that can really stifle innovation.”

Handyman Daniel Min has been using Airtasker to find work for four years, and said the website benefited everyone involved.

“I don’t think Airtasker requires a mandated regulation in effect because they do have their own insurance schemes in place, and they also provide protection for the tasker and the poster,” he said.

“In the end it works well both ways.”

Topics:

work,

unions,

nsw,

australia

First posted

