Japan PM Abe rumoured to be considering January election

Shutterstock photo
So reports the Nikkei on Saturday, by going to the polls Abe would apparently be seeking voter approval of territorial talks with Russia , and a boost to his chances of extending his term as party leader.
- The Diet will be called into session in early January
- Dissolving the lower house then would likely result in an election in late February
- The leading opposition party chose a new leader just last week and are though to be unprepared for an election
Full Nikkei piece is here, may be gated: Abe could call election in January, rumors say
Ex-PM of Aussie Abbott and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. Abbott looks like he’s about move in for a pash.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.