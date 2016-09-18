Japan PM Abe rumoured to be considering January election

Shutterstock photo

So reports the Nikkei on Saturday, by going to the polls Abe would apparently be seeking voter approval of territorial talks with Russia , and a boost to his chances of extending his term as party leader.

The Diet will be called into session in early January

Dissolving the lower house then would likely result in an election in late February

The leading opposition party chose a new leader just last week and are though to be unprepared for an election

Full Nikkei piece is here, may be gated: Abe could call election in January, rumors say

Ex-PM of Aussie Abbott and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. Abbott looks like he’s about move in for a pash.