Did Rickie Fowler celebrate his Ryder Cup pick by buying this sick golf pad?

On Monday, Rickie Fowler was announced as a Ryder Cup captain’s pick. On Thursday, a report surfaced that he had bought a new sick golf pad. Let’s just say the 27-year-old star had a pretty good week.

According to gossipextra.com, Fowler is in the process of making a huge real estate upgrade in Jupiter, Fla., signing a contract for a $14 million mansion. The report says the 11,000-square-foot house sits on 2.7 acres of waterfront property and has been being privately shown by the current owner.

The best part? It includes a par 4 (or at least, a par 3.5) right in the front yard. Like we said, it’s a sick golf pad. Check out this video of the property:

Again, it’s a slick house (if you’re into that “ultra modern” look), but the highlight is the golf hole in place of a front yard.

Not that the lighted stairways, large game room and indoor/outdoor bar area aren’t also cool:

It’s just too bad, Rickie Fowler didn’t make the Ryder Cup squad earlier. He could have hosted some great team parties.

