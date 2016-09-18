Did Rickie Fowler celebrate his Ryder Cup pick by buying this sick golf pad?

By -
0
3


On Monday, Rickie Fowler was announced as a Ryder Cup captain’s pick. On Thursday, a report surfaced that he had bought a new sick golf pad. Let’s just say the 27-year-old star had a pretty good week.

According to gossipextra.com, Fowler is in the process of making a huge real estate upgrade in Jupiter, Fla., signing a contract for a $14 million mansion. The report says the 11,000-square-foot house sits on 2.7 acres of waterfront property and has been being privately shown by the current owner.

RELATED: The country’s best backyard golf holes

The best part? It includes a par 4 (or at least, a par 3.5) right in the front yard. Like we said, it’s a sick golf pad. Check out this video of the property:

Previous articleVolga Gas announces August 2016 production volumes
Next articleBills ownership not considering other staff changes after Greg Roman firing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY