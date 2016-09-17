Wedding Bells For ATP Stars

Saturday, 10 September was doubly special for ATP World Tour stars as two former Top 20 players walked down the aisle.

Three-time ATP World Tour titlist Andreas Seppi married Michela Bernardi in Oreisei, Italy. The Italian wrote on Instagram, “Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Best friends for life… Husband and wife. Mr. & Mrs. Seppi”.

Fellow Italian Simone Bolelli was also in attendance at the memorable affair. View Photo

Paul-Henri Mathieu wed his longtime girlfriend, Quiterie Camus, in Bourron-Marlotte, France. The mother of the now Mrs. Mathieu performed the ceremony as Deputy Mayor of the city. The couple’s son Gabriel was also on hand for the beautiful day.