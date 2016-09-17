WATCH: Orioles keep pace with Red Sox thanks to outstanding game-ending relay

A few weeks ago it looked like the Orioles were ready to fall out of the postseason race. Their rotation was starting to fall apart, and despite all their home runs, they weren’t able to score enough runs to compensate.

Things have gone much better of late, and on Friday night, the Orioles came from behind for a 5-4 win over the Rays (box score). They were down 4-0 after two innings but battled back, scoring two in the eighth to take the lead. J.J. Hardy’s infield single tied the game and Michael Bourn’s sac fly gave the O’s the lead.

Closer Zach Britton has been automatic in the ninth inning so far this season; he came into Friday a perfect 43 for 43 in save chances. The Rays very nearly handed him his first blown save, when Alexei Ramirez pulled a ball into the left field corner with Mikie Mahtook on first. Mahtook chugged around the bases, but he never scored. He was thrown out at the plate for the 27th out. Here’s the video:

Man, what a relay throw by Manny Machado. Bourn did a nice job recovering the ball in left and firing it in, and Machado used that rocket arm of his throw Mahtook out at the plate. I was watching the play live and was surprised Mahtook was sent home, but it took a perfect set of throws to get him, and the O’s executed. Well done.



Mikie Mahtook was thrown out at the plate to end Friday’s game.

USATSI



The Red Sox beat the Yankees again Friday night (BOS 7, NYY 4), which means the Orioles were able to keep pace in the AL East race. They’re two games back of Boston with 15 games to play. Those two teams will play a four-game series in Camden Yards next week. Fun!