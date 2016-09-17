Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PVH, PG, STX

By -
0
10


Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 9,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of PVH’s average daily trading volume over the past month of 974,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 21, 2016 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Co. (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 123,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of PG’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 14, 2016 , with 34,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange: Loading+chart++2016+TickerTech.com And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 25,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of STX’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2018 , with 4,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange: Loading+chart++2016+TickerTech.com For the various different available expirations for PVH options , PG options , or STX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today’s Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY