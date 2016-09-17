Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PVH, PG, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 9,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of PVH’s average daily trading volume over the past month of 974,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring October 21, 2016 , with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Co. (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 123,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of PG’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 14, 2016 , with 34,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange: And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 25,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of STX’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2018 , with 4,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange: For the various different available expirations for PVH options , PG options , or STX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

