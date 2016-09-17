Japan won't invest in Saudi Aramco IPO, says PM

Japan’s government has no plan to invest in state-run oil

firm Saudi Aramco’s planned initial public offering, an adviser to Japanese

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

But Yasutoshi Nishimura said in an interview that Japan may

jointly invest with Saudi Arabia’s government in industrial ventures in the

kingdom to help its drive to develop non-oil industries.

“Japan will not invest in Saudi Aramco. Rather, Japan

will likely be cooperating in new industries…to reflect Saudi Arabia’s

intention to develop new and non-energy industries,”he told Reuters.

In April, Saudi Arabia launched radical economic reforms

designed to develop non-oil industries to cut its reliance on oil exports and

attract billions of dollars of foreign investment.

The centerpiece of the reforms is the sale of a stake in

Saudi Aramco, which some sources said could be valued as high as $4 trillion.