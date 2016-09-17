Furious Brennan clears her name after 'outrageous' Fancy Bear leak

Updated



Olympic gold medallist Kim Brennan says she is disappointed to have to clear her name after hacking group Fancy Bears listed her in another round of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) information leaks.

The hackers claim to be exposing athletes receiving questionable drug exemptions from WADA, but in Brennan’s case, this could not be further from the truth.

“In January 2014, I suffered an anaphylactic reaction and was rushed to hospital, where they administered me with adrenaline to effectively save my life,” Brennan told the ABC.

“That’s the only time I’ve ever taken a substance on the banned list and I followed all procedures to get a TUE after that time.

“That is the only occasion I’ve ever used adrenaline.”

A TUE is a Therapeutic Use Exemption, granted by WADA for athletes who require additional medication for genuine health problems.

“The reason TUEs exist is for legitimate medical reasons, and particularly in my case it was in no way performance-enhancing,” Brennan said.

“I was seriously ill after the administration of adrenaline, as anyone who has had an anaphylactic reaction would understand.”

Brennan is one of several dozen athletes to have been named by Fancy Bears, a hacking group based in Russia, in the past five days.

Many of whom have issued similar explanations to clear their name of wrong-doing, something Brennan believes a clean athlete should never be forced to do.

“To suggest this is a form of doping is absolutely outrageous, and I think the fact that it’s being allowed to proceed, and athletes such as myself have to get up here and justify a life-saving medical treatment, is seriously disappointing,” she said.

“I think anyone who has any empathy for fellow human beings would stamp this out straight away.”

Brennan said she was particularly disappointed to see her name appear as she has “always been so strong against doping” and has concerns about the implications of such a hack.

“It’s actually really quite scary that the information is hackable, not only because there is personal medical information there but because we record our whereabouts for every day of the year,” she said.

“That is a huge security concern and something that I think we should be seriously worried about.

“That’s the bigger issue at stake here, this is about athlete privacy first and foremost. I think that is the thing we should be focusing on.”

Topics:

doping-in-sports,

drugs-and-substance-abuse,

community-and-society,

rowing,

sport,

canberra-2600,

act,

australia

First posted

