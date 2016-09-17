Evian: In Gee Chun leads by two

Getty Images EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 16: In Gee Chun of Korea plays a shot during the second round of The Evian Championship on September 16, 2016 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

In Gee Chun of Korea, the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open winner, holds a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Evian Championship, the final women’s major of the year.

Chun shot a five-under 66 at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, moving to 13 under and two shots ahead of Shanshan Feng and Sung Hyun Park.

Feng, China’s Olympic bronze medalist, shot a four-under 67 to move into a tie for second place with Park.

So Yeon Ryu is in sole possession of fourth place at 10 under, with Angela Stanford another stroke back at nine under.

Brittany Lincicome shot a five-under 66, moving to eight under. She is tied for sixth with Eun-Hee Ji.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko shot a three-under 68, moving up to a tie for 13th with Yani Tseng and Carlota Ciganda at four under.

Ariya Jutanugarn, five-time winner this year, shot a four-under 67. She is two under, tied for 24th with Amy Yang, Brooke Henderson and Gerina Piller.

Lexi Thompson still could not find a rhythm, shooting a one-under 70. She will make the cut at one over along with Michelle Wie and Sandra Gal, but is 14 shots off the lead.

The cut line was set at three over, eliminating Morgan Pressel, Juli Inkster and Maria Verchenova.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS