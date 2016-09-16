'Time to say farewell': Stephen Conroy announces retirement

Updated



Labor senator Stephen Conroy has announced his shock retirement from politics, catching Acting Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek and many of his colleagues by surprise.

Senator Conroy tabled a speech in the Senate last night outlining his impending retirement, which will take place from September 30.

His speech, which was tabled but not read, stated that it was “time to say farewell”.

“You should always go out on top,” it states.

“… It has been a great privilege to serve as a senator for Victoria, as leader and deputy leader of the Labor Party in the Senate and as a cabinet minister in two Labor governments. It is also a great responsibility.”

Senator Conroy tabled the speech about 9pm, telling the chamber “as it is very late, I seek leave to table the rest of my contribution so we can move on”.

He also marked the pressure of the job, citing “glances and scowls as you walk down the street”, and the need to spend time with his family.

“When you resent being in Canberra because you are missing your daughter’s soccer training it is time to retire from the Federal Parliament,” he said.

Senator Conroy was re-elected for a six-year term at the July 2 election, in the middle of ongoing scandal over AFP raids on his office over leaks from the National Broadband Network.

Since entering politics in 1996, Senator Conroy has served as minister for broadband, communications and the digital economy and minister assisting the prime minister on digital productivity.

He has also served in a number of shadow ministries, including defence, sport, trade and finance.

Retirement news catches Plibersek by surprise

The news caught Ms Plibersek by surprise — the Acting Opposition Leader was holding a media conference when the speech was made public.

In a later statement, she said the announcement “came as something of a surprise” but praised his work as one of the party’s “most effective senators”.

Labor frontbencher and Conroy protege Richard Marles told the ABC he too was surprised by the announcement, but said: “Steve was always going to do this in his own way and on his own terms.”

Mr Marles said that Senator Conroy had been active in the party’s political machinery in some of its most crucial moments, but said he should not be labelled a “factional warlord”.

“I’m not sure that people relish those moments — they are really tough and difficult moments,” he said.

“It’s not something that anyone relishes but there’s not many people in that moment who can step up. Stephen always has and he’s’ always shouldered that burden.”

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese would not be drawn on whether he knew of Senator Conroy’s announcement or whether Ms Plibersek should have been made aware.

Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra that “frankly, it’s none of your business”.

“I think it’s really important that people be treated with respect,” he said.

“Stephen Conroy has always treated the party with respect, he’s treated the Parliament with respect by informing the Parliament.”

Mr Albanese said there was “absolutely” no bad blood in Labor that may have contributed to Senator Conroy’s decision.

In a statement issued this morning, Senator Conroy described Opposition Leader Bill Shorten as “Australia’s prime minister in waiting”.

Mr Shorten is currently in Canada, where he has met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a statement, the Labor leader thanked Senator Conroy for his “tireless contribution”.

“He goes with my goodwill, my best wishes and my thanks for his service,” he said.

The ABC has been to Senator Conroy’s Melbourne office, where staff said they did not know anything about the retirement announcement.

