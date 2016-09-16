Andy Murray, Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Lucas Pouille headline the nominations for the Davis Cup World Group semi-finals kicking off on 16 September. Defending champion Great Britain will face Argentina in Glasgow, while the Croatians will host the French in Zadar. Both semi-final ties will be played on indoor hard courts.

The Brits will be represented by World No. 2 Andy Murray, #NextGen star Kyle Edmund and in-form Daniel Evans, who held a match point in the third round of the US Open against eventual champion Stan Wawrinka. Jamie Murray, No. 4 in the Emirates ATP Doubles Rankings and the US Open doubles champion, rounds out the team.

Del Potro, who fell to Wawrinka in the US Open quarter-finals, started the year outside the Top 1000, but is back into the Top 65 on the strength of a 22-10 record since his comeback from left wrist surgery. He is joined by countrymen Federico Delbonis, Guido Pella and Leonardo Mayer on the Argentinian side.

Croatia is looking for its first Davis Cup final since winning the title in 2005 and has named Cilic, #NextGen star Borna Coric, doubles World No. 8 Ivan Dodig and Marin Draganja to its team. They will face a French team composed of Pouille, Richard Gasquet, Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Mahut/Herbert are the top players in the Emirates ATP Doubles Race To London.

On the same weekend, there will be eight World Group playoff ties to determine which teams will be promoted and relegated next year.

Uzbekistan will attempt to reach the World Group for the first time against a Swiss squad playing without Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

David Goffin and the Belgians will host top singles player Thomaz Bellucci and the Brazilian team in Ostend.

Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic, Sam Groth and John Peers will represent Australia on home soil against Slovakia.

Young Canadian Denis Shapovalov will make his Davis Cup debut against Chile on an indoor hard court in Halifax.

Russia aims to return to the World Group after a four-year absence against Kazakhstan in Moscow.

Rafael Nadal will lead the Spanish contingent against India in New Delhi. The home team’s top singles player, Saketh Myneni, recently qualified for his first Grand Slam event at the US Open.

Germany will attempt to retain its place in the 16-team World Group against Poland in Berlin.

Kei Nishikori will lead the Japanese against an in-form Illya Marchenko and his Ukrainian teammates.

Ranking Movers

+78 Juan Martin del Potro (64)

+29 Kyle Edmund (55)

+29 Ryan Harrison (94)

+25 Jared Donaldson (97)

+14 Karen Khachanov (81)

Birthdays

17 September – Tomas Berdych (31)